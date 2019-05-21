JGBs flat, BOJ's debt buying offsets weakening by U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were flat on Tuesday, with a regular debt-buying operation by the central bank helping offset negative pressure from a retreat by U.S. Treasuries.

The two-year yield and the 10-year yield were unchanged at minus 0.160% and minus 0.050%, respectively.

The 30-year yield was also flat, at 0.540%.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday offered to buy 1.23 trillion yen ($11.16 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs as part of a regular operation.

The Nikkei was little changed and unable to provide the JGB market with incentives.

U.S. Treasury prices fell and their yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials expressed confidence in the world’s largest economy. ($1 = 110.2200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Rashmi Aich)