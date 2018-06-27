FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 27, 2018 / 4:52 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

JGBs flat; lukewarm demand for new bonds neutralises risk aversion bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were flat across the board on Wednesday, with support from risk aversion in broader markets neutralised by lukewarm demand for fresh supply in the longer-dated maturities.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields were unchanged at minus 0.115 percent and 0.030 percent, respectively. The 40-year yield was also flat, at 0.865 percent.

Tuesday’s 1 trillion yen ($9.10 billion) 20-year JGB auction saw weak investor demand due to their relatively low yields.

Japan’s Nikkei was down for the second session on Wednesday as lingering concerns over a row between the United States and its trading partners curbed risk appetite. ($1 = 109.9500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.