JGBs flat on caution BOJ may further trim its buying

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yields were flat, struggling to keep up with the drop in U.S. Treasury yields, as some market players were nervous the Bank of Japan could reduce its bond-buying when it reviews its policy in March.

The Bank of Japan on Monday reduced the purchase of bonds with less than one year to maturity by 50 billion yen to 100 billion yen.

While the action at the shortest end of the market had a limited impact in itself, it raised more speculation about tapering in its bond purchase, Makoto Suzuki, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

That offset any boost from the U.S. Treasury market, which gained on Friday as the market benefited from a risk-off sentiment sparked in part by coronavirus concerns and a bumpy road ahead for President Joe Biden’s massive economic rescue package.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.88, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035%.

The 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.445%. The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%.