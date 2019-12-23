JGBs flat on profit booking after recent rise in yields

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds prices were little changed on Monday in thin trade before the year-end holiday season, as investors booked profits after a recent yield rally that pushed benchmark debt yields into positive territory for the first time in nine months.

In addition, some investors stayed on the sidelines before an auction of two-year debt scheduled for Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.09 point to 151.7, with a trading volume of 11,333 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.005%. Since reaching a low of minus 0.29% in early September, 10-year JGB yields have steadily risen due to improved optimism about the global economy and reduced expectations for easing from the Bank of Japan.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.310%.

The 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.440%.

The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.090%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.100%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)