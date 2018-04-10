JGBs flat-to-slightly lower, capped by Nikkei's bounce

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were flat-to-slightly lower on Tuesday, capped by a bounce in Tokyo’s Nikkei after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping revived investors’ risk appetite.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.120 percent while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035 percent.

The 30-year yield was unchanged at 0.735 percent.

While gains in equities weighed, JGBs drew a degree of support after a liquidity-enhancing auction attracted robust investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 600 billion yen ($5.60 billion) auction designed to improve market liquidity, rose to 3.91 from 3.55.

Stocks in Asia gained across the board after Xi on Tuesday promised to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech that struck a conciliatory tone on the rising trade tensions between China and the United States. ($1 = 107.1000 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)