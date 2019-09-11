Bonds News
September 11, 2019 / 4:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs follow global bond sell-off as risk appetite improves

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday, following a recent global bond sell-off, as optimism toward U.S.-China trade talks and moves in Britain to avoid a messy exit from the European Union boosted risk appetite.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.27 point to 154.40, with a trading volume of 19,232 lots. At one point, futures hit the lowest in almost five weeks.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points (bps) to minus 0.200%, the highest since Aug. 9.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.160%, while the 30-year JGB yield increased 1.5 bps to 0.290%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to minus 0.280%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

