JGBs follow Treasuries lower, losses capped by stalling Tokyo stocks

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell across the board on Monday, following a drop by U.S. Treasuries, although the losses were limited as Tokyo shares continued retreating from 26-year peaks.

The two-year yield and the 10-year yield each rose a basis point to minus 0.170 percent and 0.045 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield was 2.5 basis points higher at 0.825 percent.

On Thursday, the 30-year yield declined to a four-month low of 0.785 percent, following a significant fall for its U.S. counterpart.

But on Friday it reversed course as longer-dated Treasuries rose sharply as traders closed out some curve-flattener positions and dealers reduced their holdings of longer-dated debt following last week’s auctions.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped to a one-week low as many sectors including real estate firms and brokers languished after a rally that took the index to its highest since January 1992 on Thursday. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)