JGBs gain after BOJ keeps bond buying amount unchanged at operation

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday, with the market getting relief after the Bank of Japan kept unchanged the amount of longer-dated debt it offered to buy at a regular operation.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.115 percent, while the 30-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.890 percent.

The central bank of Thursday offered to purchase 50 billion yen ($443.54 million) of 25- to 40-year JGBs at its debt-buying operation. The amount was unchanged from the previous operation on Friday.

The BOJ had trimmed the amount of longer-dated JGBs it offered to buy last week and some in the market had braced for the central bank reducing the amount yet again.

The BOJ often tweaks the amount of JGBs it buys through regular operations as part of its yield curve controlling scheme.

The JGB market was also supported after U.S. Treasuries gained overnight, with the 10-year note yield pulling back from four-month highs. ($1 = 112.7300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)