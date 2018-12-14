JGBs gain as equity sell-off sparks safe-haven demand for debt

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices broadly gained on Friday as a sell-off in Asian share markets on renewed worries about a growth slowdown boosted demand for safe-haven debt and as the Bank of Japan’s bond buying highlighted the absence of many sellers.

The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs shed one basis point, to 0.040 percent, hovering above a near five-month low of 0.035 percent hit at the start of the week.

The gains came even as the Bank of Japan appeared to be on course to further trim bond buying this month, continuing with its gradual tapering since 2016.

In its second purchase of JGBs with over five years to 10 years to maturity, the BOJ offered to buy 430 billion yen ($3.79 billion) compared to 450 billion yen bought previously.

The purchase suggested the central bank’s total buying in December in that tenor is likely to be around 2.17 trillion yen, 80 billion yen less from that in November.

JGB futures extended gains after the results of the BOJ’s operation showed there was limited selling by market participants compared to the BOJ’s reduced buying.

In particular, 10-25 year bonds drew selling of less than twice the BOJ’s buying of 200 billion yen, the lowest ratio in recent months.

The five-year yield dropped one basis point to minus 0.125 percent, while the two-year yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.155 percent.

Ten-year March JGB futures jumped 0.18 point to 151.95 with a trading volume of 29,986 by mid-afternoon.

The benchmark futures briefly traded as high as 151.97, their highest level since early November 2016.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday, largely trading in line with U.S. equities, with investors also focused on the European Central Bank’s policy meeting. ($1 = 113.49 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)