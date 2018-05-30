FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 30, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs gain as Italy upheaval drives demand for safe-haven debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board on Wednesday as an unfolding political crisis in Italy drove investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.125 percent and the 10-year yield was also half a basis point lower at 0.025 percent.

The 30-year yield declined 2 basis points to a six-week low of 0.695 percent.

Super-long JGBs also drew demand from index-following investors, who tend to extend the duration of their bond portfolios at the turn of each month.

Japan’s Nikkei fell to a six-week low amid the global market turmoil, supporting JGBs. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.