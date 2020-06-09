Bonds News
JGBs gain, long-dated yields pull away from highs

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, with yields on long-dated maturities pulling away from multi-month peaks, as the market tracked overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures inched up 0.31 point to 151.96, with a trading volume of 30,622 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield slipped 2.5 basis points to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.375%, after scaling a 15-month high of 0.405% in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the 30-year JGB yield dipped 3.5 bps to 0.535%, also moving away from a near 13-month high hit in the previous session.

The 40-year JGB yield dropped 4 bps to 0.555%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield inched down 1 bp to minus 0.165%, while the five-year yield fell 2 bps to minus 0.110%.

U.S. Treasury yields edged down on Monday from last week’s dramatic rise, with the 10-year note yield down 3.3 bps at 0.8718%. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

