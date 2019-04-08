JGBs gain on risk aversion, BOJ's bond-buying operation

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose broadly on Monday as risk aversion amid a decline in Tokyo shares supported debt, with a regular debt-purchasing operation conducted by the central bank giving a further lift to the market.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.170 percent, while the 10-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.050 percent.

The 30-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.535 percent .

Longer-dated JGBs benefited as the Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy 230 billion yen ($2 billion) of 10- to 40-year bonds at a regular operation.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, losing steam after scaling a four-month peak. ($1 = 111.3700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)