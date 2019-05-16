JGBs gain on risk aversion, firmer U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up across the board on Thursday as risk aversion amid lingering U.S.-China trade woes weakened stocks and enhanced the appeal of safe-haven debt.

Gains by U.S. Treasuries also supported JGBs.

The 10-year JGB yield was down half-a-basis point at minus 0.060%.

The 20-year and 30-year yields both declined by a basis point to 0.350% and 0.520%.

With the debt market on a strong footing, Thursday’s 1.9 trillion yen ($17.35 billion) five-year JGB auction attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the five-year auction was at 4.94 - higher than 4.69 - the average ratio from the past 10 sales.

The Nikkei dipped 0.6% as weak U.S. and Chinese economic data and Sino-U.S. trade frictions soured sentiment.

Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after the United States reported that retail sales and industrial output declined in April, raising expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.