Bonds News
April 24, 2019 / 5:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs gain on stronger U.S. Treasuries, BOJ's bond buying

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by stronger U.S. Treasuries and a regular debt-buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan.

The five-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to minus 0.160 percent.

The 10-year yield declined 1 basis point to minus 0.045 percent and the 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.555 percent.

The BOJ conducted a regular JGB buying operation on Wednesday, offering to purchase 160 billion yen ($1.43 billion) of 10- to 25-year bonds and 40 billion yen of 25- to 40-year debt.

The central bank left both purchase amounts unchanged from the previous operation it conducted for the maturities on April 19.

U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday after a two-year debt auction attracted strong investor demand. ($1 = 111.8600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo Markets team; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below