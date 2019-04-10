JGBs gain on trade tensions, BOJ's bond-buying operation

Bonds News
TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday as a decline in Tokyo shares in the wake of escalating trade tensions between the United States and Europe boosted demand for government debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.060 percent.

The 20-year yield lost half a basis point to 0.350 percent.

The 30-year yield and the 40-year yield dipped 1 basis point each, to 0.525 percent and 0.550 percent, respectively.

Ten-year JGB futures tacked on 0.06 point to 152.94, with a trading volume of 12,247 lots by mid-afternoon trade.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 480 billion yen ($4.32 billion) of five- to 10-year bonds in a regular debt-purchasing operation, providing support to the broader market.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.7 percent, dropping to a one-week low, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on $11 billion of European goods. ($1 = 111.12 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

