JGBs hit with BOJ poised to reduce frequency of debt buying

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday, with benchmark yields rising to two-week highs, after the Bank of Japan said it would reduce the frequency of debt-buying operations in March.

JGBs were also weighed down by an overnight drop in U.S. Treasuries and a rally by Tokyo shares.

The central bank said on Thursday it would buy JGBs with over five to 10 years to maturity in four instalments in March, compared to five purchases a month in the previous six months.

The BOJ has been gradually slowing the pace of its bond buying as its holdings near almost half of the entire market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points at minus 0.015 percent, its highest since Feb. 14.

The 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to a one-month peak of 0.625 percent.

U.S. bonds were hit on Thursday after stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data suggested fears of an impending recession may be overblown.

Tokyo’s Nikkei share average pulled ahead on futures buying on Friday after the dollar rose against the yen on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data, giving Japanese exporters a boost. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)