JGBs hold steady as investors eye risks from U.S., Brexit

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds were little changed on Thursday as investors avoided taking big positions due to uncertainty about U.S. economic stimulus and Britain’s trade negotiations with the European Union.

An auction of 20-year notes earlier in the day was met with reasonably solid demand, which supported the broader market, dealers said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 152.1, with a trading volume of 35,219 lots. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.375%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.620%. The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.650%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%. The two-year JGB yield held steady at minus 0.140%. (Reporting by Stanley White, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)