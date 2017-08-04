JGBs inch down on lacklustre outcome of BOJ buying operation

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices inched down on Friday as the market nudged lower on lacklustre results to the Bank of Japan’s buying operation for longer-term debt, although overall activity was limited ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the session.

The five-year and 30-year yields rose half a basis point to minus 0.065 percent and 0.870 percent, respectively.

The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.065 percent.

The BOJ on Friday bought a total of 910 billion yen ($8.27 billion) of short- to super-long maturity JGBs as part of its regular debt-buying scheme.

Of these, the outcome to the buying operations for long-term and super-long JGBs were seen to have been weaker compared with the previous operations conducted on Monday.