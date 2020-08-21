JGBs inch lower; 40 year yield hits 1-month high

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Friday, with yield on 40 year JGB rising to one-month high, while investors adjusted their positions ahead of the 20-year debt sale next week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 151.85, with a trading volume of 18,050 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.030%.

In the super-long run, the 20-year JGB yield gained half a basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.615%, while the 40-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.645%, a level unseen since July 16.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Some market participants said the trade lacked clear cues on either direction.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchase in its operation, buying 420 billion yen ($3.98 billion) each of 1-3 year and 5-10 year JGBs, and 30 billion yen of 25-40 year bonds. ($1 = 105.5600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)