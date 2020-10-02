JGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly inched up on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19, further complicating an already tangled U.S. election outlook.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 152.17 while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.395% while the 30-year yield was flat at 0.605%.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

Trump said on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and would immediately quarantine and begin the “recovery process.”