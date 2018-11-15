Bonds News
November 15, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

JGBs largely steady; 5-year auction draws demand

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Thursday as an auction of 5-year debt proceeded smoothly and attracted decent investor demand.

The 5-year notes were sold at the lowest price of 100.91, marginally higher than market expectations of about 100.89-90, and the auction drew bids of 3.89 times the amount offered.

The 10-year JGB futures gained 0.04 point to 150.88, with a trading volume of 25,179 lots, supported by firmer U.S. Treasuries and softer Japanese shares.

Benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield rose 0.05 point to 0.110 percent, while the 20-year and the 30-year yields dropped half a basis point to 0.630 percent and 0.860 percent, respectively.

The 40-year yield was unchanged at 1.020 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.