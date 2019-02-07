JGBs little changed, 30-year bond auction draws ample demand

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday, with investors wary of pushing yields, already below zero in some maturities, further down.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield nudged up half a basis point to minus 0.015 percent. The yield has moved in a range of minus 0.025 and minus 0.010 percent so far this month.

The 30-year yield was unchanged at 0.595 percent , holding steady after an auction of the maturity drew ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 700 billion yen ($6.37 billion) 30-year auction on Thursday rose to 4.72 from 4.03 at the previous sale in January.

The new 30-years were seen to have attracted buyers as the maturities still offer yields above zero percent. ($1 = 109.9500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)