FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 19, 2018 / 4:29 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

JGBs little changed after good demand at 30-yr bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year JGBs saw good demand as expected, while the market showed no reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff threats against China.

The auction of 30-year JGBs attracted bids 4.22 times the offer of 700 billion yen ($6.38 billion), a slightly smaller bid-to-cover than 4.41 at last month’s auction.

Still, the lowest accepted price was in line with market expectations.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.710 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 150.79, with trading volume at a meagre 11,892 lots by early afternoon.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035 percent while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505 percent. ($1 = 109.69 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.