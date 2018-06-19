JGBs little changed after good demand at 30-yr bond auction

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year JGBs saw good demand as expected, while the market showed no reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff threats against China.

The auction of 30-year JGBs attracted bids 4.22 times the offer of 700 billion yen ($6.38 billion), a slightly smaller bid-to-cover than 4.41 at last month’s auction.

Still, the lowest accepted price was in line with market expectations.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.710 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 150.79, with trading volume at a meagre 11,892 lots by early afternoon.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035 percent while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505 percent. ($1 = 109.69 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sunil Nair)