JGBs little changed ahead of 20-year auction, ECB meeting

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of an auction of 20-year debt and the European Central Bank meeting later this week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 152.1, with a trading volume of 30,534 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.015%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield gained half a basis point to 0.380%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.625% and the 40-year JGB yield dropped 1 basis point to 0.670%, both hitting their lowest levels since Nov. 19.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield was untraded.

The Japanese Ministry of Finance will reopen October issue on Thursday, offering 1.2 trillion yen worth of 20-year JGBs.

The ECB is expected to extend its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme and its now regular Asset Purchase Programme as policymakers meet on Thursday to keep borrowing costs ultra-low for governments, companies and households in the euro zone. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)