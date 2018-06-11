FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 11, 2018 / 7:28 AM / in 43 minutes

JGBs little changed ahead of North Korea-U.S. summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions, while traders awaited key central bank meetings later this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated Asian nation.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 150.84, with a trading volume of 31,551 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.040 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.105 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.720 percent, and the 40-year yield added 1.0 basis point to 0.870 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.