JGBs little changed ahead of North Korea-U.S. summit

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions, while traders awaited key central bank meetings later this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated Asian nation.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 150.84, with a trading volume of 31,551 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.040 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.105 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.720 percent, and the 40-year yield added 1.0 basis point to 0.870 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)