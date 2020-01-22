JGBs little changed amid China virus fears

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors were assessing the developments surrounding the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose a marginal 0.01 point to 152.15, with a trading volume of 15,396 lots, in late afternoon trade.

The yield on the key 10-year cash JGBs stood flat at minus 0.010%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.285%, while the 30-year yield was steady at 0.440%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year yield stood flat at minus 0.110% and the two-year yield added half a basis point to minus 0.125%.

China’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday there were 440 cases of the new virus, with nine deaths so far. Measures are now in place to minimise public gatherings in the most-affected regions. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)