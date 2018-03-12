JGBs little changed amid higher stocks, BOJ's bond buying

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, with downward pressure from higher stocks neutralised by the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields were unchanged at minus 0.120 percent and 0.045 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.760 percent .

The BOJ on Monday bought 710 billion yen ($6.66 billion) of five- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme.

The JGB market showed little reaction as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Aso Taro came under renewed fire over suspicions of cronyism involving sale of state-owned land.

While the immediate response was muted, analysts said the scandal could have a negative effect on JGBs if it spells trouble for Aso.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.7 percent following a rally on Wall Street on Friday. ($1 = 106.6100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)