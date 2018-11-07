JGBs little changed as broader markets show limited reaction to US vote

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday, with investors short of strong incentives with the broader financial markets showing a limited reaction to the U.S. midterm elections.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat a 0.125 percent and the 30-year yield was also unchanged, at 0.885 percent.

The Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The vote outcome did not come as a major surprise and the markets took the election results in stride. Treasury yields declined slightly, the dollar nudged lower and U.S. stock futures held modest gains. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)