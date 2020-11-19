JGBs little changed as domestic coronavirus cases rise

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds were little changed on Thursday as concerns about rising domestic coronavirus cases offset optimism about a vaccine.

Earlier on Thursday, Tokyo raised its alert level to the highest of four stages after daily coronavirus cases rose to new record highs in the Japanese capital.

New infections are rising in other parts of Japan, raising concerns that authorities will place new restrictions on economic activity.

Prices for government bonds were also supported after an auction of one-year bills on Thursday was met with healthy demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 152.17, with a trading volume of 8,239 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.385%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.630%, while the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.665%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.120%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.150%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Anil D’Silva)