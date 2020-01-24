Bonds News
January 24, 2020 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGBs little changed as investors take stock of China virus

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were little changed on Friday, as investors stayed away from taking new positions while monitoring the outbreak of a flu-like virus in China.

Yields on cash bonds were supported after auctions of three-month bills and short-dated debt drew solid demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 152.3, with a trading volume of 20,348 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.025%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.275%, but the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.405%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.125%, and the two-year JGB yield was also flat at minus 0.135%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

