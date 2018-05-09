FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 3:51 AM / in a few seconds

JGBs little changed as retreat by Treasuries neutralises BOJ's bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the board on Wednesday, as a retreat by U.S. Treasuries neutralised support from the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation.

The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.105 percent.

The 10-year and 20-year yields were unchanged at 0.045 percent and 0.525 percent, respectively.

Treasury prices fell and the benchmark 10-year yield climbed towards the 3 percent threshold as crude oil prices rallied to a 3-1/2-year high after the U.S. abandoned an international nuclear deal with Iran, likely curbing the OPEC-member’s crude exports in an already tight market.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy 1.03 trillion yen ($9.41 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs as part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme. ($1 = 109.4700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.