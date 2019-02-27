Bonds News
February 27, 2019 / 4:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs little changed as stronger shares dim allure of debt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday as strength in Tokyo shares dampened demand for debt.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields were unchanged at minus 0.170 percent and minus 0.030 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield nudged up half a basis point to 0.605 percent.

The bond market drew mild support from overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and a regular debt-buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan.

The central bank on Wednesday offered to buy 1.18 trillion yen ($10.67 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, near the two-month peak scaled the previous day.

$1 = 110.5900 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shreejay Sinha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below