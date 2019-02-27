JGBs little changed as stronger shares dim allure of debt

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday as strength in Tokyo shares dampened demand for debt.

The five-year and 10-year JGB yields were unchanged at minus 0.170 percent and minus 0.030 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield nudged up half a basis point to 0.605 percent.

The bond market drew mild support from overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and a regular debt-buying operation conducted by the Bank of Japan.

The central bank on Wednesday offered to buy 1.18 trillion yen ($10.67 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, near the two-month peak scaled the previous day.