Bonds News
March 11, 2019 / 6:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs little changed as stronger shares reduce appeal of debt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Monday as stronger Tokyo shares reduced the safe-haven demand for debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to minus 0.035 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 152.78, with a trading volume of 44,502 lots.

The 20-year and the 30-year yields were flat, at 0.395 percent and 0.580 percent, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent after four straight sessions of losses. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below