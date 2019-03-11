JGBs little changed as stronger shares reduce appeal of debt

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Monday as stronger Tokyo shares reduced the safe-haven demand for debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to minus 0.035 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 152.78, with a trading volume of 44,502 lots.

The 20-year and the 30-year yields were flat, at 0.395 percent and 0.580 percent, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent after four straight sessions of losses. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)