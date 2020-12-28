JGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were little changed on Monday as traders stuck to the sidelines due to a dearth of bond auctions before year-end holidays.

Bonds showed little reaction to a summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan’s most recent meeting, which showed earlier on Monday that policymakers are split over the scope of a review of the central bank’s framework.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 151.93, with a trading volume of 9,669 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.395%.

At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.640%, but the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.675%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield held steady at minus 0.130%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)