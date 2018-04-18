FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 4:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs little changed, capped by rallying equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday, with the debt market capped firmly as equities rallied and reduced investor demand for safe-haven assets.

The five-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.115 percent.

The 10-year benchmark JGB yield was also flat, at 0.035 percent.

The 30-year yield stood unchanged at 0.705 percent.

JGBs received some support as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation. The central bank bought 1.03 trillion yen ($9.60 billion) of one- to 10-year JGBs on Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average raced to a seven-week high as risk sentiment recovered after Wall Street rose overnight on earnings hopes, lifting shares across the board. ($1 = 107.3100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
