JGBs little changed, capped by robust stocks, weaker Treasuries

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the board on Thursday, capped by robust stocks and weaker U.S. Treasuries.

The two- and 10-year JGBs were unchanged at minus 0.110 percent and 0.115 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield was also flat, at 0.850 percent .

Thursday’s 1 trillion yen ($8.91 billion) 20-year JGB auction still managed to attract ample demand, with the maturities seen to have attracted buyers after the recent cheapening of super long bonds.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 20-year auction was 4.03, declining slightly from 4.26, the average from the past 12 sales.

Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday and the 10-year note yield hit fresh four-month highs as the market shrugged off trade fears and mounting inflation and strong economic data raised expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Japan’s Nikkei posted its fifth straight session of gains on Thursday. ($1 = 112.1800 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)