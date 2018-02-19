FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 4:00 AM / in a day

JGBs little changed, caught between BOJ buying and higher stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, with the market caught between negative pressure from rallying stocks and a lift from the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying.

A wait-and-see mood also prevailed ahead of Tuesday’s liquidity-enhancing JGB auction and limited market movements.

The five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.105 percent and the 20-year yield was flat at 0.560 percent.

March 10-year JGB futures inched up 0.01 point to 150.76, confined to a narrow 0.06 point range.

The BOJ on Monday bought 270 billion yen ($2.54 billion) of 10- to 40-year JGBs as part of its regular bond-buying operation.

The Nikkei share average rose to a 1-1/2-week high on Monday as exporters took advantage of a pullback in the yen. ($1 = 106.2300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

