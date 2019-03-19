JGBs little changed; Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Tuesday, with a lack of significant moves in U.S. Treasuries ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week weighing on the bond market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.040 percent, while 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.04 point to 152.82 yen, with a volume of 11,012 lots by early afternoon trade.

In the super-long zone, the 40-year yield was down half a basis point at 0.635 percent.

Tuesday’s 1 trillion yen ($8.99 billion) 20-year JGB auction still managed to draw ample demand, as investors were seen to be adding to their inventories ahead of the March fiscal year-end.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 4.84 from 4.67 at the previous sale in February.

U.S. Treasury yields made small moves on Monday as traders held off placing large positions ahead of the Fed’s meeting ending Wednesday at which the U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady. ($1 = 111.21 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)