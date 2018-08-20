JGBs little changed in subdued trade; 2, 5 and 40-yr cash bonds untraded

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of proposed Sino-U.S. trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting coming up later this week.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 150.53, with a trading volume of 15,707 lots by late afternoon trade, supported by soft Japanese shares.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield stood flat at 0.090 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.615 percent while the 30-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.845 percent.

However, trading in cash bonds was subdued, with the current 2-year, 5-year and 40-year cash JGBs untraded.

The increasing dominance of the Bank of Japan in the market resulted in shortage of tradable bonds in the market, reducing trading flows between market players. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)