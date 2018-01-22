JGBs little changed, liquidity-enhancing auction reflects demand

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the board on Monday, with results of a liquidity-enhancing auction highlighting firm underlying investor demand for debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.075 percent.

The 20-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.585 percent.

The finance ministry sold 550 billion yen ($4.96 billion) of off-the-run JGBs on Monday with the auction drawing ample investor demand. The ministry regularly conducts these auctions in an attempt to enhance market liquidity.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of investor demand at auctions, rose to 3.34 from the previous sale’s 3.13.

The auction results helped offset negative pressures from U.S. Treasuries, which saw its 10-year yield edge up to a 3-1/2-year high amid the U.S. government shutdown.