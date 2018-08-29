JGBs little changed; superlongs soft after weak BOJ operation results

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower on Wednesday after weak results in the Bank of Japan’s debt-buying operations and overall thin trading, with benchmark 10-year cash bonds untraded.

The price of the 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 150.44, with a trading volume of 18,128 lots.

The 30-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.840 percent after the results of the central bank’s regular bond purchases showed larger than expected selling interest.

The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.610 percent.

The key 10-, two-, five- , and 40-year bonds were untraded.

The increasing dominance of the Bank of Japan in the market resulted in a shortage of tradable bonds, reducing trading flows between market players.

The JGB market showed no reaction to comments from BOJ board member Hitoshi Suzuki about the side effects of the central bank’s monetary easing. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team Editing by Darren Schuettler)