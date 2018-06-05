FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 5:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs little moved after smooth 10-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday after an auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year government bonds drew a decent size of bids, underpinning solid demand at current levels.

The auction drew bids 4.38 times the offer, higher than the bid-to-cover of 4.20 in the previous auction, while the lowest accepted price was in line with market expectations at 100.49.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 150.83, with a trading volume of 21,601 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050 percent. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at to 0.520 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.725 percent. ($1 = 109.93 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

