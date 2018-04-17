FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs mixed before Abe-Trump meeting, 5-yr firm after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Tuesday ahead of a closely watched meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, while the five-year tenor was firm after solid auction results.

Trading was subdued, with the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs untraded in the morning before their first trade early afternoon.

The benchmark ten-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 150.88 as of 0545 GMT, while the benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035 percent.

The benchmark 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.510 percent.

At the shorter end of the yield curve, the 5-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115 percent after the auction of 2.0 trillion yen five-year bonds drew 4.4 times the offer, above the 4.18 times at the previous auction.

The benchmark 2-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.150 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

