JGBs mostly firmer in thin trade, Sino-U.S. trade deal eyed

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were slightly firmer in thin trade on Monday as investors awaited a positive outcome on progress between the U.S. and China to reach an agreement to end their trade war.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.2 point to 153.25, with a trading volume of 11,299 lots, its lowest daily volume in 5-1/2 weeks.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.090%.

The 20-year, the 30-year and the 40-year yields fell 1.5 basis points each to to 0.285%, 0.440% and 0.470%, respectively.

The two-year yield fell one basis point to minus 0.210% and the five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.200%.

Doubts about Sino-U.S. trade talks emerged early last week, although optimism gradually returned as U.S. officials sounded more positive.

Chinese state media Xinhua said on Sunday that China and the United States had “constructive talks” on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, without giving details. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)