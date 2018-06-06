JGBs mostly flat, but super-longs dip ahead of auction

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Wednesday, but bonds with more than 10 years to maturity dipped as brokerages sought concession ahead of an auction.

The Ministry of Finance will hold a liquidity-enhancing auction on Thursday, where it will make an offer of existing JGBs with 15.5 years to 39 years to maturity, totalling 500 billion yen ($4.55 billion).

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 150.83, with a trading volume of 26,295 lots, while the 10-year cash JGB yield was flat at 0.045 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.520 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.730 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.105 percent.