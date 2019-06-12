JGBs mostly flat, but super-longs gain ahead of auction

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Wednesday, but super-long bonds gained supported by strong demand from domestic investors ahead of an upcoming auction of 30-year debt.

September 10-year JGB futures, which took over the benchmark status from June contract on Wednesday, rose 0.02 point to 153.44, with a trading volume of 33,209 lots, while the 10-year cash JGB yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

In the super-long zone, the 40-year and the 30-year JGB yields fell one basis point each to 0.375% and 0.340%, respectively, to hit the lowest levels since August 2016.

The Ministry of Finance will issue 700 billion yen ($6.45 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Thursday.

The 20-year yield stood flat at 0.245%, while the five-year yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.225%. ($1 = 108.4600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)