JGBs mostly steady; 10-year debt auction draws tepid demand

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off lukewarm investor demand at 10-year auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.6 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday declined to 3.15 from 3.64 at the previous sale.

The auction’s tail, or the gap between the lowest and average prices, widened to 0.11 from 0.03 last month.

Despite the weak auction result, benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 151.7, with a trading volume of 28,261 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield eased half a basis point to 0.040%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.610%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield stood unchanged at minus 0.075%.

The two-year JGB yield and the 40-year JGB yield were untraded. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)