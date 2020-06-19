Bonds News
June 19, 2020 / 8:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs mostly steady in subdued trading ahead of weekend

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, as many investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of the weekend.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.05 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 11,553 lots, while the key 10-year cash bond yield stood flat at 0.010%.

The 30-year cash debt yield also was steady at 0.560%, while the 20-year yield eased half a basis point to 0.385% and the 40-year yield gained one basis point to 0.590%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year and the five-year yields added half a basis point each to minus 0.165% and minus 0.110%, respectively.

Market participants said the trade was range-bound and directionless, with no clear cues on either direction. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below