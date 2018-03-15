FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

JGBs narrowly mixed, 20-year yield dips after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Thursday with investors staying on sidelines seeking more clarity on how U.S. tariff plans will affect the global economy.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.045 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.525 percent after an auction of 1 trillion yen ($9.43 billion) 20-year JGBs attracted decent demand despite the low 0.5 percent coupon the new issue offers.

The 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.760 percent .

The price of 10-year JGB futures gained 0.09 point to 150.76.

$1 = 106.0800 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

