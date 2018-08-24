JGBs narrowly mixed ahead of Powell's speech

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Friday as traders awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Ten-year JGB futures eased 0.01 point to 150.45 in thin trade, with a trading volume of 22,812 lots.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up half a basis point to 0.095 percent, while the 20-year yield was flat at 0.610 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.835 percent.

At the shorter end of the yield curve, the five-year JGB yield and the two-year yield rose half a basis point each to minus 0.080 percent and minus 0.120 percent, respectively.

Japan’s annual consumer inflation stalled in July, government data showed, but the market reaction was muted. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)